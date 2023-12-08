Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

