Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 23,600 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.21 per share, with a total value of C$122,956.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 28,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$151,725.00.
- On Monday, November 27th, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Sime Armoyan acquired 8,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625.00.
- On Friday, October 27th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,480.75.
Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.25 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
