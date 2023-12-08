Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

