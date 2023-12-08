Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,224 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

