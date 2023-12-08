Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 126,780 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.