Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Autodesk worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.