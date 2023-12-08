M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,086 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of M&T Bank worth $86,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock worth $3,982,036. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

MTB opened at $132.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.03. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

