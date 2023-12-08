My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0516 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $900,804.38 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002757 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004380 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,217,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

