National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$117.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.52.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$117.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.671126 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

