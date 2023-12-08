Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Ron Shelton Sells 30,000 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $7.58 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

