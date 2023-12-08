Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VYX. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $15.48 on Monday. NCR Voyix has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. Equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Kelly bought 32,100 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $497,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Kelly bought 32,100 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $497,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Reddy bought 6,250 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,312.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,118.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NCR Voyix

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.