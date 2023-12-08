Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

VYX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE VYX opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Reddy acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $251,118.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James G. Kelly bought 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $497,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Michael Reddy bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,118.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.