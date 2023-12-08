New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $10.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.07.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

