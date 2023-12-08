Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 445,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,398,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KIND. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KIND

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $629.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.