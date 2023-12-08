Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 273,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after purchasing an additional 304,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

