Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,060 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after buying an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,953,000 after acquiring an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 541,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

