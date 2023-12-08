Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of FMC worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $427,981 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 164,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

