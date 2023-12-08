Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Planet Fitness worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.5 %

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.