Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,180 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $21,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after acquiring an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

