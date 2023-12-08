Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

