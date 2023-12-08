Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,590 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 8,843,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,403,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $245.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

