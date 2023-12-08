Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,090 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 3,707,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,113,760. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
