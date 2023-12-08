Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 14,030 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $354.57. 43,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,621. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.14. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.18 and a 200-day moving average of $333.10.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

