Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 21,320 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.51. 851,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,381. The company has a market cap of $263.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

