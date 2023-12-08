Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 26,200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $209,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 499,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,840 shares of company stock worth $12,523,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 209,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,350. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

