Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 8,430 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.83.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $15.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.64 and a 200-day moving average of $387.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $483.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

