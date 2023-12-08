Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,080 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $102.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CHK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

