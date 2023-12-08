Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 58.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.35. 413,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.68%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

