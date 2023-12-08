Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.11 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

