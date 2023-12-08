Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.