Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.94) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VSVS

Vesuvius Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 452.20 ($5.71) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 415.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 420.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vesuvius has a one year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.64) and a one year high of GBX 473.20 ($5.98). The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André bought 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £24,209.92 ($30,579.66). Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.