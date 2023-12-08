Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.94) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Vesuvius Stock Up 2.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Vesuvius news, insider Patrick André bought 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £24,209.92 ($30,579.66). Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
