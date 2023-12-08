Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

ONB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $16.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 550.2% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,806 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

