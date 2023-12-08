Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of OFLX opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.44. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 262.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Omega Flex in the third quarter worth about $1,966,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

