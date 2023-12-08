ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 18,423 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,423 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $138,356.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,519,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,919,882.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Sharat Sharan sold 11,963 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $76,084.68.

ON24 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $307.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. Analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $8,897,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 626.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 665,644 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in ON24 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 663,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 602,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 502,336 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONTF

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.