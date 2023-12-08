Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $124.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after buying an additional 239,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.33. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

