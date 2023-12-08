O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $41,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $953.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $938.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

