Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 600 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,295 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

