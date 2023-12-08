Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $267.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.73 and its 200-day moving average is $266.62. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $196.11 and a one year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

