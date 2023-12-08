Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 206.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 86.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 684,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,589.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,028,702 shares of company stock worth $154,402,051. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20 and a beta of 1.87. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.