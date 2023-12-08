Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers Sells 7,000 Shares

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

