Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $21.63

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.63, but opened at $22.09. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 24,490 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,470 shares of company stock worth $774,224. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 193,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.