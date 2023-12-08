Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $9.85 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $9,393.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,687.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00173216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.35 or 0.00568468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.90 or 0.00395766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00119736 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,813,413 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

