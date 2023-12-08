Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $9,377.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,569.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00173596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00568945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00395932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00119582 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,813,545 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

