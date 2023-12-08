Oxford Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

OXM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $123.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

