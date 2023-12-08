Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.