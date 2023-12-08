Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.10-10.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.64. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

