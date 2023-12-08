Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Oxford Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.10-10.30 EPS.
Oxford Industries Price Performance
Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55.
Oxford Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.
Oxford Industries Company Profile
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.
