Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.10-10.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXM. UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

