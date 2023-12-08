Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Oxford Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-2.03 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.10-10.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $94.87 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

