Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.95 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.10-10.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

